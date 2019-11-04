‘The Resident’ is back after a brief hiatus due to the World Series. HL has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek featuring Conrad and Nic doing a deep dive into Jessie’s death.

When Nic wakes up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 5 episode of The Resident, she finds Conrad going through papers. He says he couldn’t sleep and couldn’t stop thinking about Jessie. Conrad tells Nic that he’s been going through the list of dialysis patients who died because of blood clots. There was a long safety record for every medication they were on, except for one. The one medication, hemopoietin, can increase the risk of clots.

Nic asks Conrad whether or not this could have caused the pulmonary embolism that killed her sister. “I don’t know enough yet,” Conrad tells Nic. “But we need to talk to people who might.” Nic feels so guilty over not believing her father. He was always convinced there was more to Jessie’s death.

“I think he could have been right,” Conrad says. This is just the beginning of what could be a game-changing investigation. But at least Nic and Conrad will get the answers they need.

The synopsis for the Nov. 5 episode reads: “After a plane crashes in Atlanta, Devon is overcome by guilt at the thought that he could have prevented the tragedy. Bell, who was a passenger on the plane, makes it his personal mission to save the life of the man seated next to him. Meanwhile, Adaku (guest star Erinn Westbrook) returns to ask Mina a big favor, the Raptor struggles with telling his birth parents about meeting his biological father and Conrad and Nic consider risking it all to investigate a drug that might be linked to Jessie’s death.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.