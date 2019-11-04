‘The Voice’ Recap: Taylor Swift Is Brought To Tears By 1 Singer’s Performance

Taylor Swift returns to advise the singers on the Nov. 4 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and one stunning performance leaves her wiping away tears during rehearsals.

The Knockout Rounds are well underway on the Nov. 4 episode of The Voice! First up this week is Destiny Rayne and Rose Short from Gwen Stefani’s team. Destiny sings Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me,” while Rose performs “Big White Room” by Jessie J. There’s no doubt that both women are absolutely powerhouse vocalists, and Gwen has a tough decision to make. She decides to keep Rose on her team, which sadly means it’s the end of the road for Destiny.

Up next, Kelly Clarkson’s artists, Shane Q and Kiara Brown, go head to head. Kiara absolutely slays her performance of “The Bones” by Maren Morris, but Shane also brings his A-game with a rendition of “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young. In the end, Kelly chooses Shane as the winner, since she feels he’s more ready than Kiara. Blake Shelton’s singers, Kat Hammock and Lauren Hall take the stage next. Kat sings a stripped down version of “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer and Lauren stuns while singing Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway.” Blake picks Kat to remain on his team.

Next, John Legend pairs Will Breman against Zoe Upkins. Will sings Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” while Zoe performs “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor…and John himself! Both artists BRING it with their performances, but John can only choose one, and he goes with Will.

Royce Lovett and Jake HaldenVang, from Gwen’s team, are up next. Jake sings a unique version of “Powerful” by Major Lazer, and changes the song up to reveal his artistry in an incredible way. Then, Royce performs Avicii and Aloe Blacc’s “Wake Me Up,” and gets the crowd incredibly pumped up. Gwen is super torn over who to choose, but she winds up going with Jake.

The final pair of the night is team Kelly’s Alex Guthrie against Hello Sunday. Alex performs “I’m Not The Only One” by Sam Smith, and even during his rehearsal, he brings ALL the feels. Hello Sunday sings “Almost Is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes, and they bring mentor, Taylor Swift, to tears during their rehearsal. “I’m fully crying,” she says. “I don’t know why. That was just really, really great.” In her confessional, she adds, “Being young performers who so firmly have their musical identity figured out…I was so completely shattered by it. I felly fell apart. It was that good.” Taylor even makes sure to assure Kelly, “I promise I’m oky in my personal life. This is not from some outside thing.” WOW!

Both Alex and Hello Sunday give impressive performances, but Kelly can only choose one, and she decides to keep Hello Sunday. Luckily, it’s not the end of the road for Alex, as John pushes his button to steal and keep him in the competition!

After the third night of the knockout rounds, here’s where the teams stand:

John – Katie Kadan, Khalea Lynee, Will Breman, Alex Guthrie

Kelly – Jake Hoot, Max Boyle, Shane Q, Hello Sunday

Blake – Cali Wilson, Ricky Duran, Kat Hammock

Gwen – Kyndal Inskeep, Joana Martinez, Rose Short, Jake HaldenVang

The knockout rounds will continue on the next episode of The Voice, which airs on Nov. 5 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.