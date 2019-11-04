Royalty Brown, 5, Shows Off her Style In Metallic Dress & Colorful Braids At Movie Premiere 

Royalty Brown ruled the red carpet at the LA premiere of the children’s film, ‘L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie’ on November 3. The 5-year-old daughter of Chris Brown, who rocked cool braids, looked beautiful in a silver dress and pink shades!

Royalty Brown is already a role model for kids’ fashion! The 5-year-old daughter of singer, Chris Brown showed off her incredible taste in both beauty and fashion at the premiere of Amazon Prime’s L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie, in Century City, CA on Sunday, November 3.

The brunette wore her long, curly hair in two braids with bright streaks of shades of blue throughout. She wore a silver metallic mini dress with argyle patterns. The shiny ensemble cast rainbow reflections as the light hit it on the red carpet. Royalty paired her head-turning look with high white socks with colorful stripes and silver, glittery boots.

Along with her keen eye for fashion, Royalty’s also an expert in accessories. She carried a sparkly, rainbow bag and rocked pink-tinted shades with heart-shaped lenses. Royalty also wore a collection of multi-colored bracelets on her left arm, along with a necklace of the same style.

(Photo credit: Royalty Brown/Instagram)

The stylish youngster attended the premiere with her mom, Nia Guzman, and her new baby sister. She walked the red carpet with confidence and posed for photos with her hand on her hip. Nia and her two kids also posed for photos together as a family. The mother of two shared a few photos from the event to her Instagram, captioned, “Sunday Funday” with “me and mine”.

(Photo credit: Royalty Brown/Instagram)

Chris shares joint custody of Royalty, his first child, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. The “No Guidance” singer has another child on the way, according to multiple reports, including TMZ, which was the first to report the news. CB and his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris are expecting a baby boy together, sources told the site. However, Chris and Ammika have not confirmed or addressed the pregnancy rumors.