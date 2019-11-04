Rob Kardashian Feeling ‘Confident’ After Positive Reaction To His Slimmed-Down Photos

He’s looking good – and feeling good, too! After fans raved over Rob Kardashian’s trimmer figure, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s bursting with pride, and the support ‘makes a world of difference.’

Fans saw a whole lot less of Rob Kardashian, 32, at Halloween – and they loved it. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a rare picture of himself on Nov. 1, and fans couldn’t help but rave over how good he looks! Kris Jenner’s baby boy has reportedly dropped around 20 lbs., and not only is he feeling healthier, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his confidence level has burst through the roof. “Rob loves the reaction [he gets] from everyone – from family and friends. It’s only making him feel better and better all around.”

The positive response to Rob’s weight loss might mean we see more of him in the future. “He wants to start being out more and more,” the source tells HollywoodLife. The source says that Rob ‘will not exactly be seen partying” or end up back on KUWTK, but “he actually wants to be out there more now because he wants to live his life. He’s much more confident now that he looks and feels so much better.” The support that Rob has gotten from fans and fam alike is “making a world of difference.”

Rob’s recent weight loss isn’t just because he wanted to look better, as the source says his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 2, has motivated him to put in the work at the gym. Rob “wants to continue to be healthy and happy for Dream as she continues to grow up.”

“We will see a lot more of [Rob] out and about,” the source adds. Thus shows the power of positive reinforcement. A day after the spooky season came to a close, Rob shared a picture of himself dressed up as Papa Troll from the Trolls movie (Dream was dressed as Poppy Troll, the daughter of Papa Troll.) Fans couldn’t believe how good Rob looked, and they left comments like. “Good to see you, Rob,” “Looking real good, Rob,” and “Good job on the weight loss Rob. I know the battle. God bless.” These comments have clearly worked, and Rob feels like he can return to the public eye without feeling ashamed or self-conscious.

When will we see Rob again? Hopefully, it’ll be before the holidays. Speaking of which, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rob’s mom, Kris, 63, is probably the proudest when it comes to her son’s weight loss. The “momager” also “would love to have him be a part of the family holiday card and even filming again this year.” Will Rob make it the most wonderful Kardashian Christmas card yet? We’ll have to wait and see.