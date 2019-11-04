‘RHONJ’s Dolores Catania: What She Hopes For Teresa’s Marriage With Joe After He Moves To Italy

Dolores Catania revealed whether or not Teresa and Joe Giudice should fight for their marriage while speaking on HollywoodLife’s podcast! Fellow ‘RHONJ’ castmate Margaret Josephs also chimed in with her two cents.

Dolores Catania, 48, sees her co-star Teresa Giudice, 47, “every day,” so she’s a first-hand witness to the trials the Bravo star is going through after her husband Joe, 47, moved to Italy amid his deportation case on Oct. 11. Neither Teresa nor Joe have made a move to file for divorce, but Dolores offered her own thoughts on what the couple should do next while EXCLUSIVELY speaking on HollywoodLife’s podcast on Oct. 31! “You know, life is so short. I counsel a lot of women who are getting divorced and single moms and things like that because I’ve been there and I know the feeling and I know what you’re going through, and I say to myself, ‘God forbid you found out you were sick tomorrow,'” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star began after the conversation moved towards Teresa’s current ordeal.

For Dolores, happiness takes precedence. “Would you say you spend too much time in a very unhappy place?” Dolores asked, before continuing, “Life is so precious and time is the most important thing. You can’t get it back. You cannot. So [Teresa and Joe] should just be happy doing what they need to do.”

With that said, this was Dolores’ advice for Teresa and Joe: “Move on peacefully. They have four kids [Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, Audriana, 10] that have been through enough, they’ve all been through enough. It’s taken its toll. It’s now time to say, ‘Okay, this is what it is.’ And just be peaceful about it. I don’t want to see anything. There’s nothing to fight about.”

Margaret Josephs also joined Dolores on HollywoodLife’s podcast, who chimed in at this point: “I mean, I told Teresa regardless what happens, you should just toss [Joe] a little [sex] one last one for the road.” All jokes aside, Dolores continued to sympathize with her castmate. “I see her every day. And to be in her shoes. When we were away on the cast trip, I stayed with her,” Dolores added, referring to the cast’s getaway that will be aired in Season 10 of RHONJ, which premieres on Nov. 6. Recalling this frantic time, Dolores continued, “[Teresa] woke up in the morning to phone calls. Her kids, her father, lawyers, Joe. Till she went to bed at one, two o’clock in the morning. That phone doesn’t stop. I don’t know how she does it.”

Margaret was on the same page as Dolores, who said she was “100 percent” behind whatever decision Teresa and Joe make about their 20-year marriage. Both ladies just want to see peace in the parents’ lives, who have been battling legal and family woes since pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud in 2014. While Teresa wrapped up her prison sentence earlier in Dec. 2015, Joe remained behind bars between March 2016-March 2019, and was served a deportation order to his native Italy in Oct. 2018. He is still appealing the judge’s decision, even while in Italy! This has led to tensions within the marriage, and Joe even accused Teresa of cheating on him during an explosive interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired on Oct. 27.