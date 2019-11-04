Porsha Williams’ Baby PJ Laughs Off Tarantula Snapchat Filter: ‘Girl Bye!’

Porsha Williams had a little fun with her adorable seven-month-old daughter Pilar on Nov. 4 when she played around with a Snapchat filter that featured a tarantula appearing to crawl all over the little tot’s face.

Porsha Williams, 38, was quite amused when she showed her seven-month-old daughter Pilar, who she nicknamed PJ, a Snapchat filter that featured a crawling tarantula on Nov. 4. Despite the insect’s life-like appearance, the cute tot wasn’t fazed in the least bit and in fact, kept laughing as she watched the fake spider appear to run all over her face. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a video of the memorable moment to PJ’s Instagram and it was quite the sight to see. “GURRREL BYE!! Tarantula ain’t got nothing on meee *Denzel Washington voice,” Porsha captioned the post.

Shortly after the video was posted, Porsha’s followers couldn’t get over how fearless little PJ was and left some funny comments. “Most babies would have screamed especially when your hand was moving! Get it PJ!”, one follower wrote. “She is so unbothered but in a baby cute way😩😩😩😍😍😍,” another wrote. “Pilar is a grown woman 😂😍,” a third joked.

Porsha is known for sharing all kinds of cute and funny pics and videos with her baby girl whenever she has a chance and they always receive such a positive response. She recently showed off PJ’s Halloween costume in a series of posts on Oct. 31 and she looked amazing. The bundle of love dressed up like a bumblebee for the fun holiday and even danced while wearing the soft yellow and black getup, which included wings and a headpiece.

We always love seeing PJ’s cutest moments with her mama and look forward to seeing more in the future!