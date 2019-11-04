Pretty in pink! Olivia Munn totally rocked her sparkling pink dress as part of her couples’ costume with her new beau, Tucker Roberts.

Olivia Munn, 39, was glimmering from head-to-toe in her pink dress for this year’s Halloween! The X-Men: Apocalypse actress stepped out in her glitzy garb with her boyfriend, Tucker Roberts, nearly a year after rumors swirled that the pair were an item. To commemorate the moment, Olivia posted a slew of pictures in a carousel post to her Instagram account, featuring her and Tucker dressed as characters from the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones. Olivia’s 80’s inspired pink, sequined mini dress was complete with puffy shoulders, a V-neck cut and long sleeves. Her hair was even done up in tight ringlets, mimicking the character Judy Gemstone perfectly! Tucker also went all out with his look to fully compliment his lady, with gray sideburns, a white suit and lots of jewelry! The couple looked absolutely perfect in their wild and fabulous costumes.

Of course, fans of the actress have been waiting for this moment for months. Olivia and Tucker were first spotted back in December 2018. The duo were out and about in Beverly Hills on Dec. 16 holding hands and positively beaming at one another. During that time, the couple had not officially confirmed their rumored relationship, and simply enjoyed the day while matching in laid back jeans and black T-shirts. But there was definitely nothing casual about Tucker’s own pedigree.

Tucker is the son of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, and his grandfather, Ralph Roberts, is Comcast’s founder. So, yeah, he definitely comes from money. In fact, Brian Roberts was estimated to be worth roughly $1.7 billion in 2018, with Comcast being the second-largest broadcasting and cable television company in the world (and is the largest home Internet service provider in the United States). But besides his famous — and rich — family, Tucker is fairly accomplished in his own right. The Comcast heir-apparent attended and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management. And while his family business definitely tips toward the prestigious, Tucker knows how to have a good time — and it’s probably how he met Olivia.

Tucker, like Olivia, loves to play video games. Olivia, herself, is a proud gamer and former co-host of Attack of the Show! on the now defunct G4 network. It must be that the couple who games together, stays together? Right? But Olivia’s new beau is definitely different from her previous serious relationship. The actress formerly dated football star Aaron Rodgers, from 2014-2017. Once their relationship fizzled out, fans speculated who was in Olivia’s relatively private love life. Now, they need not wonder any longer! Whether they’re gaming, or dressing up together, Olivia and Tucker really appear to be going strong as they continue to keep their relationship private while maneuvering the public eye.