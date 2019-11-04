Stormi Webster hasn’t inherited aunt Kim Kardashian’s fear of spiders. Mama Kylie Jenner used a filter to show one crawling all over her daughter’s face and instead of being scared, she laughed.

Stormi Webster is one fearless little girl, at least when it comes to creepy crawly things. Her mom Kylie Jenner, 22, shared a series of Instagram stories videos on Nov. 4, holding her 21-month-old daughter in her arms and used a filter of a big creepy spider to crawl all over Stormi’s face. “Spider” the little one exclaims and reaches up to her face to try to touch it then breaks into a big smile. “On my face” she continues as Kylie asks “He’s on your face. You’re not scared?” and Stormi gives a confident “Nah” in response.

“Oooh what’s on your face? It’s a spider!” Kylie says in second story video while giving Stormi a slight jolt in her arms to try to scare her, but her daughter remains totally cool. Mama even zooms in to her face so that Stormi gets a better look of the spider crawling all over it. “Not fazed,” the stunned mom explains while fearless Stormi laughs and proudly says “No!”

“You like it?” Kylie asks Stormi in a third video and she replies, “Yeah.” At this point it was pretty clear her daughter is just not afraid of spiders so Kylie changed things up with the filters, showing her little one with flowing long straight hair and huge eyes, telling her “Stormi, you’re so cute baby” as her daughter smiles and clearly likes the look. Then it was on to some fun with dog face filters and finally Stormi with a crown of purple hearts on her head accompanied to some peppy music as Stormi laughed while her mom bounced her up and down on her leg.

Stormi’s fun reaction towards spiders is a far cry from her aunt Kim Kardashian. The 39-year-old has made it very known over the years that arachnids terrify her. In a 2018 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, she revealed, “I am deathly afraid of spiders. I will literally cry if I see a spider. My daughter [North West] has been begging me to go to this stupid spider exhibit in town and you walk and there are spiders everywhere. They could just jump on you or land on you.” When Ellen, 60, pointed out, “Well, they wouldn’t have poisonous ones,” it didn’t matter to Kim. “No, I know, but still — I don’t care,” she replied.