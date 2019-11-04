Kenya Moore Admits NeNe Leakes Is ‘Dead’ To Her: There’s ‘No Hope’ Of Us Being Friends

Don’t expect Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes to smooth things over on this season of ‘RHOA’! In fact, following the show’s Nov. 3 premiere, Kenya revealed that she NEVER plans to be friends with NeNe again.

Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Nov. 3, and had a pretty straightforward answer when a caller asked if she’d ever reconcile with NeNe Leakes. “Absolutely not,” Kenya said. “I think she’s pretty much dead to me. When someone tries to spit on you, I think they’re not ever going to be friends with you. So that’s pretty much done.” This was the first time that Kenya confirmed the reports that NeNe spit on her during a fight that took place while filming RHOA in October. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the ladies got into it during a cast trip to Greece when Kenya found out that her (now ex)-husband, Marc Daly, had been talking to NeNe (her longtime nemesis) behind her back. Kenya approached NeNe about the situation, which is “when the fight ensued and escalated quickly,” according to our source.

Although Kenya and NeNe haven’t been on the best terms for quite awhile now, it seems that this altercation — which Cynthia Bailey told us EXCLUSIVELY is the “most explosive of the season” — might be the nail in the coffin for a possible reconciliation, at least on Kenya’s end. However, the drama between these ladies during season 12 was definitely expected. After all, season 11 ended with NeNe on the outs with almost ALL of her castmates after Kenya showed up to one of Cynthia’s parties, which NeNe was also attending.

Even though Kenya wasn’t on the show’s 11th season, she attended the finale party with Kandi Burruss, and NeNe was pissed that Cynthia didn’t give her a heads up about it. It led to a lot of tension between the women, and NeNe went into season 12 with virtually no allies on her side.

However, she appears to have mended fences with most of the women on the show, as she happily posed for group photos with a bunch of them during the Greece trip and other filming events. When it comes to Kenya, though, it looks like there’s no hope. “I actually tried to be the peacemaker [with Kenya and NeNe],” Cynthia revealed. “I actually tried to bring them together on more than one occasion, but it didn’t work out. There was jsut a point where I just had to tap out and just let it be.”