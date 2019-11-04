Kenya Moore Reveals If There’s Hope For A Reconciliation With Marc Daly & If She’s Dating Again After Split

More than one month after splitting from Marc Day, Kenya Moore is opening up about the future of her love life — including whether or not she could get back together with her ex.

Kenya Moore is not ruling out a reconciliation with Marc Daly. “There’s always hope,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Nov. 3. “We haven’t filed [for divorce] yet.” Kenya announced her decision to break up with Marc after two years of marriage in a statement on Sept. 19. During her WWHL interview, she admitted that she and Marc have still not been able to work through their issues, which she said were prevalent from the beginning of their whirlwind relationship.

“We just haven’t worked through things that popped up early in our relationship and they just got exacerbated by everything else,” Kenya explained. However, she made it clear that she has NOT filed for divorce at this time, and said that she and Marc have been “cordial” since breaking up. The two even reunited to celebrate their daughter, Brooklyn’s, first birthday on Nov. 3, and Kenya admitted that they “co-parented successfully” on the special occasion. One WWHL caller asked if Kenya’s decision to return to RHOA had anything to do with her marriage falling apart, but Kenya confirmed that that had nothing to do with it. “There were issues before the show,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen was shocked to hear that Kenya didn’t sign a prenup before she married Marc in June 2017, but she explained her reasoning. “We’re both successful,” Kenya said. “I own my home outright prior to marriage, and from what I know — not being a lawyer — I think that’s protected. That’s my biggest asset. And Marc’s successful, so I just didn’t think that things would ever get to a point where he would come after my money. He hasn’t yet.”

As for whether or not she’s seeing anyone else while separated from Marc, Kenya revealed that dating is not her priority right now. “I’m not dating,” she told Andy. “I’m still married and will not date until I’m divorced.”