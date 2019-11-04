Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Barely-There Red Bikini — New Pics

Kendall Jenner was so thankful to fans for their birthday wishes that she’s rewarded them with a photo of herself in a sexy red string bikini.

Kendall Jenner turned 24 on Nov. 3 and she got so much birthday love from fans on Instagram. As a result, she put together a photo slide show of some behind the scenes pics of her past year as a thank you in return. “Thank you for the love,” she captioned the Nov. 4 IG gallery and the fourth slide shows her incredible bikini body. Kendall can be seen in a red string two-piece that shows off her incredible tight abs in the flesh-baring number.

She’s seen holding up a camcorder in one hand and a white mug in her other with blue sky with light white clouds behind her. Kendall wore a similar red bikini to a Labor Day 2018 pool party, but this one features long string ties to the itty bitty bottom and a tiny string top that ties around the back of her neck.

The gallery started with a series of Polaroid pics taken with family and friends. The second slide showed a photo of a full moon behind some clouds and the back of all of her friends who were staring up at it. The following pic showed a blue sky with clouds and one of them had a rainbow of colors reflecting off of it. Then came Kendall’s gift to pals of her in a string bikini. Scroll through the below post to see it.

Kendall concluded the gallery with a photo of her birthday cake that showed a pic of her looking like a baby bad-ass. It was a photo from when she was a toddler and her face was seen in the frosting with what appeared to be black mascara smudged around the bottom while she looked into the camera with a fierce look on her face. She had a pacifier in her mouth but held a baseball bat over her shoulders behind her neck, a la Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. “Happy Birthday Kenny” was written in gold letters in the left hand corner of the photo cake, along with a gold heart at the bottom and candles.