Kailyn Lowry Invites Jenelle Evans On Her Podcast Amid Divorce From David Eason

A clean slate? Kailyn Lowry extended an invitation to Jenelle Evans for the ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars to chat on Kailyn’s podcast, revealing she even asked producers to help make it happen.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, is ready to bury the hatchet after Jenelle Evans‘, 27, announced her divorce from David Eason, 31. Kailyn took to Twitter on Nov. 2, revealing that she would definitely welcome Jenelle on her podcast Coffee Convos. The revelation came when a fan tweeted to Kailyn, “If the latest news about Jenelle is true, would you and @LindsieChrisley be willing to have her on the podcast to tell her story if she was open to it?” Kailyn quickly responded to the question. “For sure!” she replied. “I texted that in my group text with my producers… I just don’t have a way to contact her.”

Kailyn and Jenelle’s relationship hasn’t always been positive, but with the news of Jenelle’s divorce Kailyn came out to support her co-star. “I’m surprised that Jenelle is divorcing David and I’m very proud of her,” Kailyn shared on the Nov. 1 episode of the Domenick Nati Show. “From what I’ve dealt with David, I think this is the best option for her.” While Kailyn is clearly supportive of Jenelle’s difficult decision, that doesn’t necessarily mean things have fully smoothed over for the two. “[Jenelle] showed her true colors when she posted my phone number on Twitter,” Kailyn explained to celebrity publicist Domenick Nati. She then described Jenelle as the “least trust-worthy” of her costars. Yikes!

Despite the her divisive past, Jenelle has been receiving support from her Teen Mom co-stars. Jenelle’s former nemesis, Farrah Abraham, 28, even congratulated Jenelle on her divorce. “I congratulated Jenelle on this big step,” Farrah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 31. “I know it’s not easy, but I’m proud of her for being a strong mom for herself and children. I wish her all the best.” Farrah and Jenelle have feuded on-and-off over the years. Farrah’s latest jab at Jenelle described her as bad mom for staying with David after he killed their dog. They called a truce in October, and now, Farrah is offering as much support as possible to Jenelle during this difficult transition.

Jenelle revealed the end of her marriage with David in a note posted to Instagram on Oct. 31. In the lengthy message, Jenelle confessed, “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed the papers to start that process.” She continued, “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon. – Jenelle.” The news comes six months after the incident where David killed their dog and roughly four months after they reunited with their kids on July 3.