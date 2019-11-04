‘Counting On’s Joe Duggar Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Kendra — See 1st Photo

Joe and Kendra Duggar are ‘so in love’ with their family’s newest arrival, Addison Renee! The proud parents welcomed their daughter into the world on Nov. 2, and shared the happy news (photo included) in a blog post two days later.

Joseph “Joe” Duggar, 24, and his wife, Kendra, 21, are Counting On — to two, precisely! The TLC stars welcomed their second child, a sweet baby girl named Addison Renee, in the early hours of Nov. 2. The parents revealed the happy news to their Instagram fans two days later, along with a photo of their newborn girl adorably bundled in a pink blanket to match the gigantic pink bow on her tiny forehead. “Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her! She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts,” the TLC stars wrote in the caption. Joe and Kendra also gave a shout-out to their firstborn, their 17-month-old son Garrett: “We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

The overjoyed parents shared even more details about the delivery in a blog post also shared on Nov. 4, titled “Introducing Addison Renee Duggar.” On their website, the parents revealed that little Addison arrived on Nov. 2 at 5:33 a.m., “weighing 7lbs 12oz.” and is “20 1/2″ long.” It appears that Joe wrote the blog entry on behalf of his wife, because it ends with the note, “Thankful that both mom and baby are doing well!”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their congratulations, including fellow family member Jill Duggar! “Yay! She’s such a doll! Congrats guys! 💞,” she wrote, joining the many other followers who gushed how “precious” and “beautiful” Joe and Kendra’s newest addition is.

Fans have been waiting for this first look at baby No. 2 since spring! Joe and Kendra announced they were expecting another child in April 2019, telling Us Weekly at the time, “We are ready to double the fun at our house. Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Joe and Kendra tied the knot in Siloam Springs, Arkansas in Sept. 2017, and welcomed Garrett in June of 2018. Congratulations to this happy family!