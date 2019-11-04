Gia Giudice Shares New Photo Of Slimmed-Down Dad, Joe, & Raves Over How ‘Good’ He Looks

One proud daughter! Gia Giudice sent the sweetest, encouraging message to her father on Instagram, praising how good he looks and how excited she is to reunite with him.

Gia Giudice, 18, has been so strong since her father, Joe Giudice, 47, went to Italy in October. But now, she’s getting ready to see her dad for the first time in months after Joe took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on Nov. 3. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked great, posing in the photo with a number of other men and flashing the camera a smile. The pic received a lot of love from fans and followers, including Joe’s eldest daughter. “you look so good daddy,” Gia commented on the snap with a heart emoji. The 18-year-old shared the pic on her own Instagram, featuring the caption, “see you soon daddy❤️❤️ @joe.giudice.”

And this isn’t the first time Gia has gushed about her father. On Oct. 16, Gia shared two videos of Joe on Instagram, showing off his incredible MMA moves. Joe threw punches, high-kicks and even flaunted his six-pack. Gia captioned the videos with “back stronger than before” and “the fights [sic] just starting💪🏼.” The video was posted just five days after Joe was released from custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and flew to Italy.

It’s been an incredibly difficult transition for Joe, his wife, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, 47, and their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. As fans know, Joe served a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges between 2016-2019, and was thus hidden away from the Bravo reality TV series. When Joe was finally released on March 14, 2019, the reality star was forced to sit in ICE custody until he decided to await the decision of his appeal in Italy, where he was ordered to be deported.

Although Joe is separated from his loved ones, they are all relieved that he is at last free. Now, Teresa and her girls are traveling to Italy to see Joe for the first time, and the girls “are excited and anxious” to see their father, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Nov. 2. While it will definitely be a bittersweet reunion, Gia is clearly looking forward to finally being with her father once again when the family heads to Italy in the coming days.