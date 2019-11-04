See Pics
Hollywood Life

Felicity Huffman Spotted Doing Community Service After Serving 11 Days In Prison — Pics

Mega
QUALITY REPEATMandatory Credit: Photo by KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10186033l)US actress Felicity Huffman leaves the John J Moakley Federal Court House after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 03 April 2019.Felicity Huffman facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Felicity Huffman begins her community service at a teen rehab center. 03 Nov 2019 Pictured: Felicity Huffman. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA541164_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Felicity Huffman is all smiles as she is spotted with her daughter Sophia visiting a rehab center in Los Angeles. The actress who was just sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal and will be spending 14 days behind bars was seen leaving a center that works with homeless youth in the area. Felicity may be on her way to starting her mandatory 250 hours of community service that was part of her sentencing. *Shot on 09/15/19* Pictured: Felicity Huffman BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Felicity Huffman and her husband William H Macy arriving at Boston Criminal Court today is her sentencing in the college bribery scandal Pictured: Felicity Huffman,William H Macy Ref: SPL5115589 130919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

She’s done her time, and now, it’s time to get to work. A week after Felicity Huffman was released from prison, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star was spotted doing community service at a center for sex trafficking victims.

Felicity Huffman, 56, was spotted leaving The Teen Project, a center in Los Angeles that serves at-risk homeless and sex trafficking victims, on Sunday, Nov. 3. The former Desperate Housewives star wrote dark sunglasses, a heavy sweater, and carried what appeared to be an empty cupcake/muffin container. (Perhaps the Housewife brought snacks for her new coworkers?) While the nature of Felicity’s work at the facility is currently unknown, what is known is that she’ll be seen there a lot more soon.

For admitting that she paid $15k to cheat on her daughter’s SAT exam, Felicity was sentenced to 14-days in prison, fined $30,000, and given 250 hours of community service. She will also spend the next year under supervised release. Felicity reported to the Federal Correctional Intuition, a low-security prison with approximately 1,200 female inmates, in Dublin, California, on Oct. 15. Prisoner 77806-112 only served 11 of her 14 days and was released on Oct. 25.

Why was Felicity able to get out of jail early? “Prisons often prefer to release inmates during the week,” Joseph B. Simons, a Massachusetts state criminal attorney, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There is a provision that allows for someone to be released on a Friday, if their release is scheduled for a weekend. In Felicity Huffman’s case, her release [was] scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2019. Holding her until Monday (Oct. 28) would be unlawful.”

Felicity Huffman begins her community service at a teen rehab center (Mega)

Felicity is “so relieved to be finished with her prison sentence and just wants to focus on moving forward with her and her family’s lives,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Felicity was released. “[She] still has plenty of community service to finish, and she’s still on probation, but the part of her sentence that she was dreading the most is behind her.”

So, she was able to get out early and get to work at The Teen Project. Felicity reportedly expressed interest in helping “this demographic” before her sentencing, as E! News reports she toured the facility with her daughter, Sophia Macy, before she surrendered herself to federal custody.