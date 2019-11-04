She’s done her time, and now, it’s time to get to work. A week after Felicity Huffman was released from prison, the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star was spotted doing community service at a center for sex trafficking victims.

Felicity Huffman, 56, was spotted leaving The Teen Project, a center in Los Angeles that serves at-risk homeless and sex trafficking victims, on Sunday, Nov. 3. The former Desperate Housewives star wrote dark sunglasses, a heavy sweater, and carried what appeared to be an empty cupcake/muffin container. (Perhaps the Housewife brought snacks for her new coworkers?) While the nature of Felicity’s work at the facility is currently unknown, what is known is that she’ll be seen there a lot more soon.

For admitting that she paid $15k to cheat on her daughter’s SAT exam, Felicity was sentenced to 14-days in prison, fined $30,000, and given 250 hours of community service. She will also spend the next year under supervised release. Felicity reported to the Federal Correctional Intuition, a low-security prison with approximately 1,200 female inmates, in Dublin, California, on Oct. 15. Prisoner 77806-112 only served 11 of her 14 days and was released on Oct. 25.

Why was Felicity able to get out of jail early? “Prisons often prefer to release inmates during the week,” Joseph B. Simons, a Massachusetts state criminal attorney, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There is a provision that allows for someone to be released on a Friday, if their release is scheduled for a weekend. In Felicity Huffman’s case, her release [was] scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2019. Holding her until Monday (Oct. 28) would be unlawful.”

Felicity is “so relieved to be finished with her prison sentence and just wants to focus on moving forward with her and her family’s lives,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after Felicity was released. “[She] still has plenty of community service to finish, and she’s still on probation, but the part of her sentence that she was dreading the most is behind her.”

So, she was able to get out early and get to work at The Teen Project. Felicity reportedly expressed interest in helping “this demographic” before her sentencing, as E! News reports she toured the facility with her daughter, Sophia Macy, before she surrendered herself to federal custody.