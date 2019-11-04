David Eason Bashes Jenelle Evans As ‘Stupid’ After She Reveals She’s Filing For Divorce

Jenelle Evans’ ex, David Eason, has broken his silence following the news that they broke up and that Jenelle left with the kids — and he definitely does not seem to be taking it well!

Three days after Jenelle Evans announced that she was filing for divorce from David Eason, he took to Instagram to comment on the situation. David posted a throwback photo of his daughter with Jenelle, Ensley, and his daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, on Nov. 3, and the comments section became flooded with fans (and haters) making remarks about the split. “So glad Jenelle got smart!” one person wrote, to which David clapped back, “Nope, she’s still stupid.” WHOA — harsh. This short-and-not-so-sweet message came after Jenelle released her statement about the breakup on Oct. 31.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” Jenelle wrote. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The decision to file for divorce came after months of controversy for this couple. It started in May, when David admitted to shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, after he bit Ensley. Jenelle and David briefly lost custody of the kids who lived with them (Ensley, Maryssa and Kaiser, Jenelle’s son with ex Nathan Griffith). They spent weeks in court fighting for their kids, and David even took anger management classes to help their case. In the beginning of July, the reality stars regained custody, and Jenelle publicly stood by David as he was criticized for his actions.

However, Jenelle was also let go from Teen Mom 2 amidst the controversy, and did not film for the season that’s currently airing on MTV. It’s unclear what led her to finally pull the plug on the two-year marriage.