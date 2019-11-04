Bella Hadid Rocks Fake Body Piercings On Black Velvet Bodysuit In NYC

Bella Hadid got the attention of many onlookers in New York City when she stepped out resembling Catwoman in a black velvet one piece that had various body piercings on the outside of it on Nov. 4.

Bella Hadid, 23, showed off her confidence in an attractive black velvet one piece by Alexander Wang when she attended the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City on Nov. 4! The stunning model’s outfit had piercings over the area of the nipples and belly button and helped her channel her inner Catwoman as she strutted her stuff while carrying a silver sequined purse during the outing. She kept her hairstyle simple with a high bun and strands covering each side of her face.

Bella’s fashion choice for the night was definitely a standout among the many celebrities that showed up to the popular event but there was still a lot of impressive styles. Model Taylor Hill, 23, wore a black tuxedo outfit that included a long black coat that went down to her knees while Ashley Graham, 32 showed off her adorable baby bump in a metallic light blue dress. Gigi Hadid, 24, also attended the awards in a long-sleeved black sheer dress and Jameela Jamil wore a bright neon green button-down shirt style gown.

Just days before the star-studded CFDA awards, Bella looked gorgeous while out and about in the Big Apple on Oct. 25. The beauty wore a black and white pinstriped jacket that she only buttoned with the top button and matching loose pants. The look allowed her to flaunt her toned stomach and she paired it with black boots. She also made sure to rock some red lipstick that went perfect with her attire.

Bella always knows how to pull just about any look off, which is why she’s one of America’s biggest models! We’re excited to see what else she comes up with soon.