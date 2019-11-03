Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley In A ‘Better’ Place Than Ever 4 Mos. After Split: He’s ‘Really Stepped Up’

Porsha and Dennis share 8-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena together, but called it quits after she suspected he was cheating.

Porsha Williams, 38, and Dennis McKinley, 43, are doing well since gettin back togther! “Porsha and Dennis have never been more of a united front,” an insider close to the couple shares. “There will be some scenes hard to watch during the season, but things have never been better between the two of them and it’s sounding like they will start to put the wedding back on track.” Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres tonight, and is expected to follow the couple’s tumultuous break-up and eventual reunion.

Porsha and Dennis, who are engaged, sadly called things quits over the summer after allegations that he cheated with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Dennis publicly announced that the rumors were not true, and later, Sincerely also clarified that she had never even met Dennis. In September, it appeared the pair were back on and “re-engaged” as the RHOA star admitted they were taking things “one day at a time.” The pair are parents to adorable 8-month-daughter Pilar Jhena — PJ for short — and are committed to raising their baby together.

“Porsha just had some concerns with Dennis and the relationship and it seems they’re both doing their best to work through them,” the insider continues. “She’s heavily been leaning on her sister, mom, and Kenya Moore for support but she’s truly never been happier. She wants that fairytale ending and she’s going to get it. Dennis has really stepped up and showed her he hears her.”

It certainly seems like Porsha and Dennis are happier than ever, as they also revealed they’re trying for baby #2 on FOX’s Dish Nation. “I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later,” Dennis said. “We’re going right back in,” then adding that he wanted 3, 4 or 5 kids — which wasn’t in Porsha’s plan! “I’m an old horse. I’ve got maybe one more good one in me. It could be twins,” she joked.

Porsha and Dennis were originally supposed to tie the knot on New Years’ Eve 2019 but postponed the wedding date after the cheating drama. “We’ve moved the wedding date back but we haven’t announced it yet. We needed more time,” the Bravo star told Essence in an interview published Oct. 31. “ Dennis and I had a true bump in the road and we’re trying to make sure our foundation is strong. We both want to be married forever, so we’re doing the work.”