Kandi Burruss, 43, Stuns In Figure-Hugging White Dress Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Season 12 Premiere

Kandi Burruss is incredible shape in these new photos from the ‘RHOA’ season 12 opening title shoot!

Kandi Burruss, 43, is counting down to season 12 of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta! The reality star shared two glamorous and sexy photos of herself on Instagram Sunday, Nov. 3 and we can’t get enough of her white hot look! “The sweetest peach in Atlanta! 😉🍑,” she captioned the snaps, which show her totally glammed up. In one pic, she glances away from the camera, and in the next, she smiles directly at the lucky photo-taker!

The gorgeous pictures appear to be taken from the opening title shoot, as Kandi is wearing the same dress from the upcoming season’s version which was shared on social media Nov. 2. The sleeveless, floor length number is by designer Sherri Hill and hugs Kandi’s curves in all the right places! The dress features a dangerously low cut, allowing the Xscape member to flaunt show off her cleavage and toned arms. The sequin details added just the right amount of glam, as Kandi added diamond earrings and a bracelet to complete the look. In her caption, Kandi also shouted out her stylist and glam squad.

Kandi is no stranger to flaunting her perfect bod, and just posted another sexy snap of her lingerie-inspired Lion King. She kept things naughty by going as evil Uncle Scar, and we couldn’t get over how her toned derriere looked in the revealing costume! The mom-of-two (and soon to be three) has had a longtime love of burlesque culture, which inspired her to create her own adults-only show The Dungeon Tour.

The upcoming season of RHOA kicks off tonight and we can hardly wait to see how this season’s drama unfolds! The women have been filming for some time, and it seems like the situation between NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey is far from settled. The entire cast — including Kandi — also filmed on the gorgeous islands of Greece.