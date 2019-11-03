It was a mom’s night out for Kourtney Kardashian on Nov. 2! The reality star hit the town looking beyond incredible in a black leather dress.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is just getting better with age! The 40-year-old went out for her pal, Simon Huck’s, birthday on Nov. 2, and she was sizzling in her little black dress. The ensemble hugged Kourtney’s petite frame in all the right places, and with a low-cut neckline, her chest was spilling out of the top portion of the dress, putting major cleavage on display. The dress came down to Kourt’s knees, and she paired the look with strappy black heels and her hair styled in loose waves.

Kourt and her friends dined at Craig’s for their night out. She was joined by pals like Stephanie Shepherd and Larsa Pippen, who also looked amazing in their sexy night out ensembles. This outing comes after Kourtney spent Halloween with her kids — they went trick or treating, and Kris Jenner also threw a Halloween party for all her grandchildren on Oct. 31. Once those festivities were over, the adults all hit the town to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday with a costume party. So fun!

For Halloween, Kourtney wore a couple of different costumes. For the family party, she dressed as Vampira, with a completely gothic look and dark ensemble. Then, for Kendall’s party, she changed into a Dolly Parton-inspired cowgirl outfit, and it was a much sexier look, of course. The Kardashian family definitely loves Halloween, and Kourt stepped it up once again this year.

Something else the KarJenners all love is leather. Along with this new leather look on Kourtney, the famous sisters have rocked a number of looks made out of the fabric over the years, and you can click through the gallery above to check out the best of the best!