It’s time to say ‘Gratulacje!’ because the Polish model and former ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star, Joanna Krupa, just gave birth to her first child!

You can say “Congratulations!” or “Gratulacje!” or, heck, even “Welcome to Miami!” All salutations work because Joanna Krupa, the 40-year-old model and Real Housewives of Miami star, gave birth to her and Douglas Nunes’s first child, according to People. Although the date of the birth has yet to be announced, the bundle of joy, who is confirmed to be a baby girl, comes one year after she and Douglas tied the knot in a sweet ceremony at the Benedictine Abbey in Kraków, Poland. Now, these two lovebirds are proud parents! Their daughter was born at 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measured at 20 inches, the outlet further confirmed. “Mom and daughter are doing great,” a rep for Joanna told People after the birth.

Joanna announced that she and Douglas, 46, were expecting with an Instagram post on May 26. “Hi guys,” she captioned a shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test. “Just wanted to share this amazing new wish everyone. Hubby and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our [lives] and can’t wait to meet this little [angel.]” Two days later, she would debut her “small baby bump” on Instagram. “as the day progresses by evening time it’s huge! Rano brzuszek malutki a przyjdzie wieczór to wielki haha.” From there, Joanna took all her fans on her pregnancy journey. At the start of June, she revealed how her “belly [was] growing” with a shot of a much bigger bump.

“Baby got front. Little weekend fun in the sun. #21weekspregnant,” she wrote on June 22. A few weeks, she shared a picture of her bump after using lotion to draw a heart around her belly button. When she wasn’t sharing pictures of her growing baby, Joanna was posting major throwbacks, including a bikini shot that was “3 months pre-pregnancy days.” Still, it seemed that Joanna enjoyed her pregnancy, judging by the video of her dancing with her dog on August 4. “Crazy pregnant lady challenge😂😂😂😂 it’s either the hormones or just happy to be home. Poor @winstonrising his face is priceless #26weekspregnant.”

This birth comes two years after Joanna revealed to Life & Style, per People, that she froze her eggs. “I would be freaking out right now if I didn’t,” she told the publication after finalizing her divorce to ex Romain Zago in 2017. “One of my best friends had a tough time getting pregnant, and her situation had me really thinking about freezing my eggs. “I don’t want to regret [not doing it] two, three years down the line, when I’m trying to have kids, in case, for some reason, I’m infertile. I would never forgive myself.” Well, no need to worry now. It’s now time to bask in the glow of this new bundle of joy. Congratulations, Joanna and Douglas!