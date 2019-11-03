Fans at the UFC 244 fight in New York City were not thrilled to see Donald Trump show up as a spectator — and they let him know it by booing LOUDLY during his entrance.

Donald Trump returned to New York City on Nov. 2 to attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship match between Jorge Masdival and Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden. In videos of the president entering the arena, fans can be heard booing loudly in the background. Although there did appear to be some people cheering, the overwhelming sound of boos echoed through the room. However, Trump and his family maintain that reports of them being booed are wrong, despite multiple videos showing it.

“Despite the bulls*** from blue checkmark Twitter, when we walked into the arena it was overwhelmingly positive,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “Dana White said it was the most electrifying entrance he’s seen in 25 years of doing this.” Naturally, his father retweeted the message, along with a video that claimed he was met with a “positive reaction” from the fans. While there may have been a bit of a mixed reaction in the audience this time, though, that certainly was not the case when Trump attended game five of the World Series on Oct. 27!

Trump showed up to watch the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros in Washington D.C., and was met with MAJOR boos from the crowd. Then, after the game, he was dragged on Twitter for bringing fellow Republican politicians to the game, rather than his 13-year-old son, Barron, or any of his grandkids, who likely would’ve enjoyed box seats at the World Series.

Trump’s appearance at UFC 244 marks his first return to the Big Apple since announcing that he would be changing his primary residence from New York to Florida. He said he no longer wanted to pay “millions of dollars in taxes” to the state after being treated poorly by its politicians.