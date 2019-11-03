Halloween isn’t over quite yet! Ariel Winter continued the celebrations even after Oct. 31, and she shared a photo of her super sexy, ab-baring costume on Instagram on Nov. 2.

Ariel Winter, 21, looked AMAZING on Halloween. The Modern Family star dressed up as a space cowgirl to celebrate the holiday, and she showed off her amazing figure in the sexy costume. Her look included a pair of sheer green pants, along with a matching, off-the-shoulder crop top that was ruffled along the edges. Underneath the see-through outfit, she wore a matching green bikini, which was visible through the thin fabric. The look allowed Ariel to put her toned abs on display, and she revealed the costume on Instagram on Nov. 2.

In one pic, Ariel flaunted the front of her costume, showing off her gorgeous glam look, which included a smokey eye and rhinestones across her forehead. Then, in a view of the back of her costume, Ariel showed off her booty while striking a pose for the camera. Of course, she also wore a cowboy hat atop her head, and even changed things up with her hairstyle by sporting a platinum blonde wig. It’s certainly a much different look than the dark brunette hair we’re used to seeing her with, but she totally pulls it off!

Ariel’s confidence in her ab-baring costume comes after years of struggling to lose weight, despite dedication to the gym and working out. However, earlier this year, Ariel lost a noticeable amount of weight, and credited it to changing the antidepressants she was taking. “It came with medications and happened really quickly,” Ariel recently admitted to Women’s Health magazine. “I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight. I’d just accepted it and it was fine. But I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

Now that the weight has come off, Ariel’s focus is on strengthening her body, rather than losing any more lbs. “I have two abs currently and I’m looking to get more,” she told the mag. “I’m looking to gain muscle. I’m doing something for myself that I’m seeing positive results from and that makes me feel stronger and better.”