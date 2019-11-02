Teresa & Joe Giudice ‘Anxious’ For Family Reunion in Italy Next Week: It’s ‘Bittersweet’

Joe Giudice is currently in Italy, where he headed on Oct. 11 after his release from ICE holding as he awaits a decision about whether or not he will be allowed to live in US.

Joe Giudice, 47, is about to have a family reunion: wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and their four daughters — including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, Audriana, 10 — are planning to visit him in Italy soon. “Teresa and the girls will head to Italy next week to reunite with Joe and there are so many emotions surrounding it,” a source close to the family shares with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The girls are excited and anxious as are Teresa and Joe who haven’t been able to physically touch one another since Joe was transferred to ICE in March and even then it was just a hug and a quick kiss in prison that was allowed.”

The visit has been expected as their oldest daughter Gia — who just started college in September — shared that she couldn’t wait to visit her dad once he was released. The reunion will also be the first physical one in years for Teresa and Joe, who have been struggling with their marriage amidst legal issues. “[Teresa and Joe] both don’t know what they will feel when that moment happens,” the insider continues. “There has been a ton of FaceTime and phone calls happening between everyone since Joe left ICE, multiple times a day. Everyone’s emotions are getting heightened with excitement and anxiety now that the family is just days away from a moment they’ve been waiting years for. It’ll be very bittersweet.”

The drama between Teresa and Joe hit an all-time high during an explosive interview with Andy Cohen which aired last Sunday. Joe accused Teresa of cheating on him while he was in prison — likely due to the various reports of her seen holding hands with and having dinner with other men — though Teresa flat out denied this was the case. She then reminded Joe that he was “photographed with other women” also during her 2015 stint in prison for the same charges.

Joe served 41 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud — but upon his release, was transferred to an ICE holding facility in March. While Joe was born in Italy, he immigrated to the United States as a small child and never sought citizenship, influencing the judge’s decision to deport him. Rather than staying locked up in a cell, Joe opted to return to Italy after requesting a lift of stay as his fate hangs in balance.