Watch
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Cuddle & PDA While Spending The Day With Her Family

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson
Backgrid
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have a nice date on a Thursday afternoon. The couple started their date having lunch at Verve Caffe on Melrose followed by a going to the Death Museum on Hollywood. The date was topped off with a quick bite at Sugerfish Sushi restaurant before the two headed back home. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio city, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are all smiles as they go out for lunch at Joan's On Third together. Cody dons jeans and a black shirt while Miley rocks black jeans with a black top paired with red boots for the outing. Pictured: Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 25 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seen grabbing a iced coffee together in Studio City. 13 Oct 2019 Pictured: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA526320_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seen grabbing a iced coffee together in Studio City. 13 Oct 2019 Pictured: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA526320_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Cody Simpson took to his Instagram story on Nov. 1 to share a series of video clips, including one that showed him getting cozy with his lady love Miley Cyrus, as he hung out with her family.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and new boyfriend Cody Simpson, 22, got a lot of attention for their eye-catching Halloween costumes on Oct. 31 and they kept the momentum going the day after with a video full of PDA. Cody posted the clip, which was in black and white, to his Instagram story on Nov. 1 and in it, the smiling lovebirds are sitting next to each other as they face the camera. Miley, who is holding onto Cody’s arm with one hand, then appears to try to pick something off the side of his lip with her other hand as they both laugh. She then takes her hand away from his mouth and rests it on his shoulder as she happily says, “My baby”.

In addition to the cute clip, Cody shared a video of Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, 52, smiling and dancing while dressed up like a bear, proving he was hanging out with the Cyrus family. Miley’s younger sister Noah Cyrus, 19, also took to her own Instagram story on the same day to share clips that showed Cody chatting and eating with her, Tish, and others in a kitchen as Miley cooked at the stove. In one video, Noah joked about how she and Cody were making Miley make them pieces of toast as they ate grapes.

Cody’s chill hangout with Miley and her family doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how close the singers have been over the past few weeks. They started dating in Sept. right after Miley and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, called it quits and they haven’t been afraid to express their devotion for each other all over social media since. From flirty comments to each other to steamy makeout vids, these two are definitely smitten with each other!

It will be interesting to see what other memorable moments Miley and Cody share with their fans! We’ll be on the lookout!