Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Cuddle & PDA While Spending The Day With Her Family

Cody Simpson took to his Instagram story on Nov. 1 to share a series of video clips, including one that showed him getting cozy with his lady love Miley Cyrus, as he hung out with her family.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and new boyfriend Cody Simpson, 22, got a lot of attention for their eye-catching Halloween costumes on Oct. 31 and they kept the momentum going the day after with a video full of PDA. Cody posted the clip, which was in black and white, to his Instagram story on Nov. 1 and in it, the smiling lovebirds are sitting next to each other as they face the camera. Miley, who is holding onto Cody’s arm with one hand, then appears to try to pick something off the side of his lip with her other hand as they both laugh. She then takes her hand away from his mouth and rests it on his shoulder as she happily says, “My baby”.

In addition to the cute clip, Cody shared a video of Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, 52, smiling and dancing while dressed up like a bear, proving he was hanging out with the Cyrus family. Miley’s younger sister Noah Cyrus, 19, also took to her own Instagram story on the same day to share clips that showed Cody chatting and eating with her, Tish, and others in a kitchen as Miley cooked at the stove. In one video, Noah joked about how she and Cody were making Miley make them pieces of toast as they ate grapes.

Cody’s chill hangout with Miley and her family doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how close the singers have been over the past few weeks. They started dating in Sept. right after Miley and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, called it quits and they haven’t been afraid to express their devotion for each other all over social media since. From flirty comments to each other to steamy makeout vids, these two are definitely smitten with each other!

Nouvelle vidéo de Miley, sa sœur Noah et Cody Simpson en train de faire des toasts, dans sa maison à Franklin dans le Tennessee hier soir. pic.twitter.com/zYhEI55LH2 — Miley Cyrus France (@MileySource_FR) November 2, 2019

It will be interesting to see what other memorable moments Miley and Cody share with their fans! We’ll be on the lookout!