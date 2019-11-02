Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Treats His Wife Lauren To Anniversary Date After Prison Release

Mike was released from prison just two months ago and has been enjoying his freedom with high school sweetheart Lauren!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 37, and wife Lauren Pesce, 34, are celebrating their one year anniversary! The couple stepped out for a romantic lunch date at New Jersey restaurant The Butcher’s Block. The local spot surprised the Lauren and Mike — who are high school sweethearts — with their wedding song which Lauren documented on her Instagram story. How sweet! “Celebrating Our 1 year Anniversary 💪🏼 @lauren_sorrentino,” Mike captioned a photo of the couple as they sat at a table. The pair things casual for their lunch, as Mike rocked a Mickey Mouse t-shirt and Lauren was cozy in a leopard print sweatshirt.

The romance didn’t stop there, as the pair also headed out on a dinner date to Anjelica’s for some Italian! Their Instagram stories were drool worthy, as they dined on a casarecce pasta, veal, and delectable desserts. “Living My Blessed Life 🍨☕️,” Mike captioned the second pic, as the pair looked dressed up for the evening. Mike wore a black blazer and t-shirt, while Lauren stunned in a black-and-white sweater dress.

The Butcher’s Block has been a go-to for the couple, who also dined there shortly after Mike was released from prison. Mike was finished serving his sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York on Sept. 12 after being indicted on charges for fraud. Mike, along with his brother, was found to be evading property tax, falsifying records and failing to pay tax on an income of $8.9 million. After pleading guilty in Jan. 2018, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison which he began serving at the beginning of this year. In addition to time in prison, he also has to complete 500 hours of community service and pay a fine of $10,000 and $123,913 in restitution.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2018 at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ years after first meeting in a math class! The couple dated for four years, then — in true Ross and Rachel fashion — took a break during his early Jersey Shore years before eventually reuniting and getting married!