Khloe Kardashian Joins Pregnant BFF Malika Haqq At Doctor Checkup, Instead Of O.T. Genasis 

Malika Haqq announced she was pregnant in September by her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis. The couple split in June.

Mailka Haqq, 36, has the best friend she could ever wish for in Khloe Kardashian, 35! Khloe was seen supporting Malika at a doctor’s check-up on Friday, Nov. 2 in Los Angeles. The women were photographed outside of the office as they made their way inside, twinning in casual chic outfits. While the besties are usually inseparable, Khloe has been firmly by Malika’s side since news of her pregnancy broke in September.

For the appointment, Malika rocked a blue-and-white Louis Vuitton sweatshirt, black pants and suede over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman. The mom-to-be kept her hair and makeup casual in a ponytail, and accessorized with hoop earrings. Khloe looked like she was ready for a day of errands in a cozy athleisure look with black yoga pants, neon sneakers and a zip-up black bomber. She accessorized with a luxe Hermes Birkin bag — a go-to for the KarJenner clan — oversized hoop earrings and Kris Jenner approved dark sunglasses. Even for a casual outing, these two never sacrifice style!

The father of the reality star’s baby is rapper O.T. Genasis, 32, who she dated on-and-off for two years. After they called things quits in June, Malika proudly announced she was “single” on her Instagram.

News of her pregnancy came in September, but O.T. wasn’t mentioned in her announcement. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote on Sept. 27. While it’s unclear if he will have any involvement, he certainly seemed smitten with his ex last fall, call her “not only my partner but my best friend” and gushing that she had become his “world.”

Malika has been proudly sporting her baby bump and even had the perfect Halloween costume for it! She wore a spooky skeleton print black top and legging set, which also featured a little skeleton baby holding an umbilical cord leading right to mama’s heart — aww. While she may be prepping for single motherhood, Malika has all the family she could need in Khloe, True, 1, her twin sister Khadijah, and so many more!