Kaia Gerber, 18, Twins With Model More Cindy Crawford, 53, At Charity Gala in Beverly Hills

Kaia Gerber and her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford look SO much alike, they could be sisters!

She gets it from her mama! Kaia Gerber, 18, and Cindy Crawford, 53, were twinning once again! The stunning duo stepped out for a night on the town for the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 1 in chic and stylish black outfits. Kaia — who is Cindy’s daughter with Casamigos founder Rande Gerber — is a dead ringer for her mom, and they seem to be looking more and more alike as time goes on

For the event, Cindy sported a black over-the-knee dress with an animal print pattern, a leather jacket draped around her shoulders and a classic pointy pump. Kaia complimented her mom’s look with a runway worthy top with scallop details, an embellished bell bottom dress pant, and white blazer. She left her top open to show off her toned abs and finished her look with a shiny red clutch and sandal, adding just a pop of color. When it comes to fashion, Kaia has looked to her mom for inspiration in the past even rocking one of her mom’s most famous Versace looks for her 18th birthday in September!

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber said in the Oct. 2019 issue of Vogue. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices…It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is,” she continued, reminding readers that her mom is “the one with the mole.”

The mother-daughter pair were out supporting A Sense Of Home, which is an organization dedicated to prevent youth in foster care from becoming homeless. The charity collects donated furniture and home goods to help them get set up as they enter their adult lives. The swanky gala was star-studded, with attendees like Jamie Foxx, Sylvestor Stallone and his daughters Sistine and Scarlet, Tyrese Gibson, Rachel Zoe, Quavo and more!