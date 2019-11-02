Jill Duggar Confuses Fans By Dressing Kids Up For Halloween Despite Her Family’s Values

Even though the Duggar kids were raised to not celebrate Halloween, Jill Duggar has dressed her own children up in costumes. That has left fans confused due to her family’s religious views on the holiday.

Family Matriarch and mother of 19 Michelle Duggar recently revealed in a now deleted blog post that her family does not celebrate Halloween by way of dressing in costumes. “While we go to pumpkin patch and corn mazes, we don’t do the halloween thing,” she wrote. But her daughter Jill Duggar, 28, apparently wants to make sure her two sons get the full on Halloween costume experience, which has confused some of her fans.

Jill shared an Instagram post on Oct. 31 that showed pics of four-year-old son Israel David dressed as Superman in the blue superhero uniform and two-year-old brother Samuel looked like frontiersman Davy Crockett in overalls with a raccoon-skin cap. Even husband Derick Dillard tried his hand at a costume, wearing a colorful sombrero hat. While they didn’t go door to door trick or treating, they drove around town scoring Halloween food deals.

“We had a blast. We enjoyed dressing up this evening and going out for some family fall fun and Halloween freebies & deals! 👏🏼,” the Counting On began her IG post next to the series of eight photos from throughout their Halloween night. “1st stop was @sonicdrivein for some 50 cent corn dogs. 2nd stop was to @chipotle for some $4 #booritos 🌯 (And no extra charge for the guac tonight!!👏🏼👏🏼 @daveramsey ). 3rd stop was to @krispykreme for some free donuts 🍩 (+the hot light was on so they asked us if we wanted the free glazed ones in addition to the free donut of our choice!!) #familyfun.”

“How does celebrating Halloween align with your religious views? Not meaning such in a way to generate conflict… genuinely interested in hearing the rationales. P.s. Love a good corn dog,” user lesliegalloway asked. While Jill didn’t answer, a user named gannonaunt57 responded, “@lesliegalloway our family chose to take the day back and celebrate fun and family. We do not glorify Satan or the darkness that comes with evil. By recognizing Christ’s triumph over evil we recognize that the day is just a day. What it was isn’t what it now is.”

Fan emmlove9 was also confused by Jill’s break with her family’s refusal to celebrate Halloween. “Wait Jill u guys dressed up for Halloween? Why? I’m so confused. Could u comment a little on it maybe?” While Jill didn’t answer, another user guessed that you had to be in costume to score all of the food deals they went after. god_princess_warrior asked, “But, ain’t you guys Christians????” while naturelover7020 scolded Jill, “Take the poor kids out trick or treating for some real fun, not just so you can get ‘freebies.”