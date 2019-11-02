Jason Momoa Bravely Lets A Bear Eat An Oreo Out Of His Mouth To Prep For Big Fight Scene In ‘See’

Ok, everyone else sees Khal Drogo sharing a cookie with a giant bear right?!

Jason Momoa‘s nothing if not committed to his craft. Ahead of the release of his exciting new show See on Apple TV+, the hunky leading man shared an extraordinary video on his Instagram, giving a behind-the-scenes look at one of the more thrilling scenes in the new show. You see, there is fight scene in Episode 2 of the series that required the Aquaman star to gain the trust of a massive brown bear. His approach, it turns out, not only worked, but made for an exciting moment on film.

“I had to train to fight a grizzly bear. You’re going to watch it. It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot tall,” the star told Apple Music’s Beats 1 show host Julie Adenuga. “You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it.” In order to do that, Jason decided to share a snack with the big guy. But not in conventional way. No, no — he let the nine-foot Kodiak grizzly bear eat an Oreo cookie straight out of his own mouth!

Obviously, a story like that needs to be seen to be believed, so Jason shared the video the incredible moment with all of his followers. In the video, Jason kneels down to face the bear, head on, with the cookie perfectly perched on the edge of his lips. Within seconds, the beast is snatching the treat from his mouth and in truth, it actually looks like a pretty sweet moment! Jason laughs with delight as the cookie disappears, and in the caption, he calls the moment a ‘cookie kiss’.

“The things we do for our ART,” Jason also added, but it looks like it was all worth it. And if anything, it’s quite the promotion for his new show. Jason plays Baba Voss, a leader in a futuristic community in which everyone is blind. Time will tell if the show ends up being the new streaming service’s answer to Game Of Thrones!

See is now streaming on Apple TV+.