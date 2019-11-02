Hailey Baldwin Quickly Defends Normani After ‘Racist’ Critic Insists She Shouldn’t Have Dressed Up As Cher

Hailey Baldwin was quick to jump to Normani’s defense on Nov. 1 when one of the singer’s followers dissed her Cher Halloween costume choice in the comments section of a pic she posted.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, wasn’t in the mood for “racists” when she responded to a troll who had a lot to say about Normani‘s Cher Halloween costume on Nov. 1. The 23-year-old singer shared a photo of herself posing as the icon in one of her most famous looks from 1979, which included her wearing nothing but a long silver wig and fairy wings, and even though the pic was breathtaking, the one particular critic wasn’t happy about the choice. Check out Normani’s photo HERE.

“I don’t think this is the right costume for a black girl, Cher is white and Cher was thin, Cher did a lot you not even close to her you black people think you own everything not fair you could’ve done beyonce or rihanna or janet but no cher cher is white respect her,” the critic shockingly wrote.

It didn’t take long for Hailey to speak her mind about the harsh comment by responding directly to the troll. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with Normani dressing up as Cher for Halloween,” the model began. “What do you mean by the first sentence? She can do it because she wants to, she is doing much better than you, you’re behind a computer complaining about a costume. Stop being racist and get out of her page if you don’t like it.”It’s 2019 and you’re still supporting the garbage of Trump, Marta.”

Apart from the negative comment that Hailey responded to, there were many comments full of positivity over Normani’s choice, including some from professionals. “U AIN’T PLAYING” celebrity stylist Neal Farinah wrote along with numerous fire emojis. Choreographer Brian Friedman responded with a skull emoji, and music group Chloe X Halle commented with, “omg!!!!!!!!”

It’s great to see female celebs standing up for other female celebs! Since Normani is in an industry that constantly puts her in the public eye, we know it can’t be easy, but Hailey’s comment definitely proved she has friends there to support her every step of the way!