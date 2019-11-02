Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video Of John Legend Singing While ‘Wine Drunk’ In Front Of Huge Crowd— Watch

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Nov. 2 to share a video clip of a memorable moment involving her husband John Legend having a little fun on stage while making a joke out of his song ‘All of Me’.

Chrissy Teigen, 33, couldn’t resist giving her Twitter followers a glimpse of her husband John Legend, 40, in a cheery “wine drunk” mood that led all the way to a stage at Universal Studios. The teasing wife tweeted out a video of the funny moment on Nov. 2 and it was definitely one for the books! In the clip, John can be seen wearing a red outfit while standing in front of a table on the stage that was decorated with Halloween-themed decorations. He starts singing his smash hit song “All of Me” but changes the lyrics as if he’s singing the song to himself.

“I love my curves and all my edges, all my perfect imperfections,” he sings, as the camera also pans to Chrissy, who is laughing hysterically in the crowd. “I give my all to me, I give my all to me,” he continues while pointing to himself and singing a few more “me” lyrics before thanking the entertained audience.

“John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night,” Chrissy captioned the tweet. “the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND.”

the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

It didn’t take long for Chrissy’s followers to respond to the funny video and they all seemed almost as pleased with it as she was. “I love that you all have so much fun together and can be goofy together. It’s refreshing,” one follower wrote. “Legendary,” wrote another while another said that they love how he’s “serenading himself”.

Chrissy and John are known for often sharing humorous times between them and their fans love them for it. The lovebirds, who are the parents of Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, have been married since 2013 and share sweet family moments as well. The party of four recently posed for the cover of Vanity Fair and were incredibly adorable as the kids smiled and John lovingly kissed Chrissy on the cheek.