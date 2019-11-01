Steph, Ayesha Curry & Kids Dress In Family ‘Toy Story’ Costume For Halloween — Adorable Pic

Halloween was a family affair for the Curry clan! Steph, Ayesha and their three kids channeled ‘Toy Story’ for the holiday in 2019, and it was too cute for words.

Happy Halloween from the Curry family! Steph Curry, along with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their three kids, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Cannon, 1, went all-out for Halloween 2019 in Toy Story-inspired costumes. Little Cannon was Woody, while Steph was Buzz Lightyear. Meanwhile, Riley was Jessie, Ryan was Little Bo-Peep and Ayesha was Gabby Gabby the doll, one of the new characters from Toy Story 4. The fivesome posed for a sweet family photo together, and Ayesha posted it to Instagram. She also shared close-up shots of the kids in a second post. So cute!

Steph also uploaded a series of Halloween photos to his page, and poked fun at his recently-broken hand in the caption. “The Roundup Curry style!” he wrote. “Buzz Costume complete with fresh new laser pointer.” He was referring to the cast around his left hand, which he received after shattering the bones during a basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30. Steph’s team, the Golden State Warriors, have not confirmed how long he is expected to be out of the game at this point, but the star player seems to be in good spirits as he recovers.

Luckily, the injury didn’t keep Steph from a fun Halloween with his family! While the 31-year-old is super focused on basketball, he’s also a very committed family man, and he definitely didn’t want to miss the opportunity to spend this holiday with his sweet kids.

Steph and Ayesha first met at a church group when they were just teenagers. However, it wasn’t until years later, when Steph was in college, that they reconnected in Hollywood and started dating, even though Ayesha was hesitant at first. The two were married on July 30, 2011.