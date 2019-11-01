Emilia Clarke, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

Some of our favorite stars closed out the month of October on a super stylish note & everyone from Emilia Clarke to Selena Gomez made it to our best dressed list!

October officially came to end this week and our favorite celebrities welcomed November in some seriously gorgeous looks. Emilia Clarke, 33, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new film, Last Christmas, and her press tour looks have been nothing short of gorgeous. The actress arrived at the NYC premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 29, when she wore a stunning blue bedazzled Valentino Spring 2020 gown. The sleeveless dress was completely covered in sequins and beading, while the neckline was lowcut showing off ample cleavage. She topped her look off with matching earrings and a pair of purple ankle-strap heels. Her entire look was perfect for the occasion as she resembled a snowflake.

Selena Gomez, 27, has also been super busy promoting her hit new single, “Lose You To Love Me,” and her press tour outfits have been super sophisticated but sexy. While she’s rocked a bunch of different outfits which were mostly suits, our favorite look from her was definitely her animal-print frock on Oct. 28. Selena looked fabulous in a long-sleeve brown Ganni Silk Stretch Satin Square Neck Midi Dress which was tight and ruched around her tiny waist and had two slits on the sides of her legs. She paired the midi with over-the-knee black suede boots and a Celine Medium Triomphe Bag in Shiny Calfskin.

Another one of our favorite celebs who has been looking fabulous is Jennifer Aniston, 50, while promoting her new TV series, The Morning Show. Jennifer looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the premiere of the show at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in NYC on Oct. 28 when she arrived on the red carpet in a skintight James Galanos gown. The sleeveless black dress hugged Jennifer’s petite frame perfectly while the bodice featured a high cowlneck. Cinched in at her tiny waist, the frock was tight from top to bottom and she accessorized with black heels and dazzling gold earrings. The best part of her look was her beachy waves, which were parted in the middle and looked effortless.

There were so many other gorgeous dressed celebs this week from Hailee Steinfeld to Reese Witherspoon, you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!