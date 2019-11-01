‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge And Vicki Gunvalson ‘Aren’t Surprised’ By Kelly Dodd’s Latest Shots

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge could not care less that their ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ nemesis, Kelly Dodd, is once again taking a vicious hit against them.

The battle rages on. Kelly Dodd, 43, slammed her enemy Tamra Judge, 52, on the Oct. 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, 47. The mother-of-one called Tamra an “uneducated stupid a**” after Tamra said that Kelly was a “hoodrat” on the most recent episode of the Bravo series. That colorful language has been a constant in this two vs. one battle where they’ve been calling each other nasty names for months amid their vicious fallout over the past year. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY though, that Kelly’s words are really nothing new for two of the Tres Amigas.

“Tamra and Vicki will never see eye to eye with Kelly Dodd and they aren’t at all surprised by her recent comments,” the insider revealed. “They feel Kelly is a bit of a loose cannon and out of line always with what she does and says. It’s a carousel that keeps going round and round and they want to try and be the bigger people especially when it comes to Kelly.”

“These ladies will simply put, never be friends or close to it,” the source continued. “Tamra and Vicki feel Kelly is digging her own grave by making such vicious comments which is why they’re currently not planning on replying. They feel her actions speak for itself and have seen how speaking out like this can backfire which is what they’re thinking may happen to Kelly if she keeps running her mouth.”

Kelly feels she has her reasons for being as outspoken as she’s been against her former friends, though. “Kelly has felt attacked and ganged up on and she’s hurt at the things Vicki and Tamra have said about her, too,” our insider added. “This has not been a one sided argument at all and feels they’re just as guilty at the smack talk as she is.”

Kelly and Vicki’s friendship was destroyed last year when the “OG of the OC” accused Kelly of doing cocaine. Things only got worse when Tamra and Vicki discussed an alleged sex train (sex with multiple people) that Kelly was involved in during an episode of RHOC this season, which Kelly categorically denied.