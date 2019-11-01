Which costume do you pick when you have the sweetest baby? A honeybee, of course! Porsha Williams shared pics and videos of PJ wearing a bee costume for her 1st Halloween that will make you melt.

The buzz is real — Porsha Williams‘ baby girl had the cutest costume this Halloween! Pilar Jhena McKinley is just seven months old, and cute as a button. So, her loving mommy picked her a costume for her first ever Halloween that was as sweet as honey: a tiny bumblebee! Porsha posted a series of adorable photos and videos to Instagram on October 31 that showed off her little one’s cozy costume, which consisted of a blush bumblebee onesie, hat, and tiny boots. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s girl had a little trouble getting around on her own in the fluffy outfit, but it was so worth it. Just look at her little cheeks!

“🐝Pj’s 1st Halloween 🐝 *I had foot surgery & a cold so I’m a little under the weather. What a blessing you enjoy these moments with family ❤️ #QueenB” Porsha captioned her post. In the videos and pics, the whole family is gathered to celebrate PJ’s milestone day and get a look at her in her little costume. Porsha looks so proud and beyond happy to be with Pilar, who even got to meet some trick or treaters, even if she’s too young to enjoy going out herself. So sweet!

While PJ’s costume is definitely at the top of “cute celebrity kids on Halloween” list, she had some serious competition. Kim Kardashian, for example, ditched her perfect Legally Blonde outfit for a full family costume later in the day. She and husband Kanye West dressed the kids up as characters from The Flintstones! Steph and Ayesha Curry got their kids to be characters from Toy Story, with Cannon as Woody, Riley as Jessie, and Ryan as Little Bo-Peep. Steph and Ayesha did Buzz Lightyear and Gabby Gabby the doll to join in on the fun!

Halloween isn’t the only milestone Pilar hit recently. Porsha shared on Instagram that her daughter also learned how to clap for the first time. A round of applause for PJ, please!