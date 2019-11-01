‘Nashville Squares’ Preview: ‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan Chows Down On Deep Fried Butter For $800

Ahead of the series premiere of ‘Nashville Squares,’ check out an EXCLUSIVE clip of Chris Sullivan trying a deep fried mystery food to help Presley Tucker win some money!

Tanya Tucker and her daughter, Presley Tucker, are contestants on the season premiere of Nashville Squares, which will find them teaming up with other stars to try and correctly answer trivia questions and win money. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Nov. 1 episode, which shows Tanya getting some help from country singer, Sara Evans, to correctly guess that Reba McEntire used to throw bull testicles in a bucket as a chore growing up. After that, it’s Presley’s turn, and she tells host, Bob Saget, that she’d like to work with This Is Us star, Chris Sullivan, on her question.

Bob reveals that Chris’s box on the massive tic-tac-toe board is worth 800 dollars before asking him his question. “You go to a country fair and you’re liable to a heart attack waiting to happen,” Bob explains. “Now, there are things on this tray that I want you to taste and tell me what we deep fried.” Chris doesn’t even hesitate to take a bite of the mystery deep-fried object, and he guesses that it’s deep-fried butter. Now, it’s up to Presley to either agree with Chris, or give her own answer.

“I agree that it’s fried butter,” she says, right away. Well, she made a good choice — because it’s the correct answer! Nashville Squares is CMT’s take on Hollywood Squares and VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. In this version, the contestants are country stars, and their helpers are comedy kings and queens. With so many funny people on one stage, as well as Bob Saget hosting, there’s sure to be plenty of laughs!

Other celebrity guests who will appear on the show this season include Kenya Moore, Mark Ballas, Jana Kramer, Devin Dawson, Leah Turner, Loni Love and more. Nashville Squares premieres on Nov. 1 at 8:00 p.m. on CMT.