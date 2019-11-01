Alexis Bellino and her mom have a heart-to-heart in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ preview and they both open up in ways they never have before.

Alexis Bellino and her mother, Penelope, have a lot to get through in order to move forward. The mother and daughter have a heart-to-heart and Penelope reveals a long-buried secret in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 1 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. “I do feel like I’ve had to be her mom,” Alexis tells her mother. “I feel like I’ve had to be a parent my whole life. I feel like I was an adult since I was 12.”

Penelope explains why she had to be the kind of mother that she was when Alexis was young. “When I divorced, I wanted to keep us in the house that you guys were raised in and in the school where you were at,” Penelope says. “I wanted to keep that house and he wanted the money so I had to take a loan out, give him the money for the house, and I’m going back to college to get my degree so I can make a better living for you.” This is the first time Alexis has heard any of this.

“I understand now,” Alexis admits after hearing her mom’s secret. “She did the best she could with the tools she had at the time,” Dr. Ish Major tells Alexis. Alexis gets that now. “I just needed the words,” Alexis says. After the heart-to-heart is over, Alexis walks over and hugs her mom. This is a major step in the right direction for both Alexis and Penelope.

The synopsis for the Nov. 1 episode of the show reads: “An emergency at Boot Camp causes resentment letters to resurface forcing the families to face past hurts. Meanwhile, in an effort to spend quality time together Corey & Courtney lock Eden out of their bedroom.” Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.