Liam Hemsworth’s New Lady, Maddison Brown, Impersonates Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise & Shine’ On Halloween

Liam Hemsworth’s new squeeze Maddison Brown was a Halloween champ! She nailed Kylie Jenner’s head to toe look from her TikTok video for ‘Rise and Shine.’

Liam Hemsworth‘s new lady Maddison Brown appears to be a Kylie Jenner fan. She dressed up as the makeup mogul from her TikTok video where she sang just three words to awaken her daughter Stormi Webster, 1. The “Rise and Shine” video ended up going viral, so it also made Kylie’s outfit of a black Chanel sweater dress with white logos so familiar to the world. 22-year-old Maddison pulled off the look to perfection for Halloween and shared the end result with fans via a series of Instagram pics and even a video recreating Kylie’s singing.

Maddison shared five photos and a video of her dressed in the same Chanel logo dress. She donned a long black wig to match Kylie and in the first photo, she showed that she was getting an assist from the team in the makeup department of her CW series Dynasty. She captioned the pic “hrrrrRiseee and shaaaiiiiine #happyhalloween 👻.” In her second photo she kneeled down outside the makeup trailer to show off her full look and wrote, “My new lip kit ‘DYNASTY MUSICAL EPISODE’ dropping tomorrow at 9pm on the CW ✨” to include a nice little promo for her show.

Just in case no one had got it by that point, Maddison posed her next pic along with a second one that included a still shot of Kyle from her TikTok video. “Ok guys we’re gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here and show you her room ☀️,” she wrote next to it and in the following IG post she did the exact video and sang the same little “Rise and Shine” diddy that Kylie used to awaken Stormi.

Maddison is the first woman that Liam, 29, has been linked to since he filed from divorce from Miley Cyrus, 26, on Aug. 21 after eight months of marriage and 10 years on and off as a couple. The two were seen dining al fresco at Sant Ambroeus in NYC and were later spotted walking hand-in-hand. A few days later they were spotted putting on more PDA, walking arm in arm on a date where they visited The Flower Shop bar and the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre on Oct. 13.