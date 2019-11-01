Kylie Jenner & Stormi Wear Mommy-Daughter Superhero Costumes On Halloween 

K and S to the rescue! Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wore matching superhero Halloween costumes with their initials printed on the front, as seen in adorable, new photos the proud mom shared on Thursday!

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were the cutest pair during day festivities on Halloween. The mother-daughter duo were twinning in matching superhero onesie’s with capes, as seen in photos Kylie, 22, shared on Instagram on Halloween. Kylie rocked a pink look, while Stormi sported a purple outfit. And, they even stepped out in colored sneakers that matched their superhero costumes.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, who’s known for going all-out with her Halloween decorations, hosted her family’s day activities this year. “I literally turned my house into a pumpkin patch for Halloween,” she shared in a video tour of her decorated home on Instagram. “This really is all for Stormi because I have like 12 people coming,” she added. Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and their kids were all in attendance.

Kylie shared photos of her holding hands with Stormi, 1, as they walked under a massive pumpkin entrance into her home. Fog machines created a spooky effect, as the two walked through the pumpkin and hay-filled grounds of Kylie’s land. Cob webs covered the pushes outside her Calabasas home.

(Photo credit: Instagram/hotlinejenner)

Inside, Kylie showed off her rooms, which were decorated with a black Halloween tree with pumpkin ornaments, witches brooms, skeletons, more pumpkins and creepy wall decor.

And, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian bash without an epic food display. Kylie showed off multiple tables filled with an apple stations and Halloween-themed treats including, ghost cake pops, spider sweets, pumpkin rice crispy treats and more.

Kylie’s backyard featured more activations, such as a coloring station, which she and Stormi participated in, along with a white ghost bouncy house that was a hit with both the kids and adults.

When the sun went down it was time to collect candy. Kylie shared a video of Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott — who she may or may not be back together with after splitting last month — holding hands with Stormi as they went trick-or-treating around Kylie’s gated community.

This marked Kylie’s fifth costume. She also dressed in other sultry looks for Halloween this year, including, The Little Mermaid, a Playboy bunny, Marilyn Monroe and a fairy.