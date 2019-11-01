Kim Kardashian had a hair emergency on Oct. 30 & she called her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who met her in a random parking lot & gave her hair a quick trim!

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim Kardashian, 39, it’s that she always looks flawless and being perfect comes with a price. Kim was at the gym on October 30 when she felt the urge to get a quick haircut. So, what did she do that only Kim can do? She called her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, to meet her and cut her hair in the middle of a parking lot in LA. Chris posted a video of him cutting Kim’s hair with a pair of arts-and-crafts scissors and Kim says in the video, “What do you do when you need a haircut mid-drive? You call Chris at the gym and he borrows scissors from the gym.” Chris can be heard in the background saying, “And we make it work.”

Kim then went on to say, “We’re in some random apartment complex in Hollywood because we did it really short earlier and I put him through hell today guys.” Once her hair was cut, Kim poses for the camera saying, “There we go, layers!” The video ended with the phone camera pointed at the dashboard of the car with Kim saying, “No one will know. We didn’t leave a trace.”

Kim was spotted out that day looking gorgeous with her long hair down and blown out in layers. She styled her hairdo with a pair of super high-waisted black Helmut Lang Straight-Leg Patent Leather Trousers and a skintight white ribbed T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized with Tom Ford Ft0709 Whyat Sunglasses and a pair of Yeezy Python Ankle Booties. We thought Kim’s hair looked totally fine, if not fabulous, but apparently, she felt it wasn’t right and so did Chris, as he captioned the video, “Hair 911 on Hollywood Blvd with Kim Kardashian.”

Either way, Kim manages to look gorgeous with whatever hairstyle she chooses. From Kim to Khloe to tons of other stars, you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best celebrity makeovers from 2019!