Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Their Kids Dress As The Flintstone Family For Halloween In Cute Pics

The West’s go to Bedrock! Kim and Kanye transformed their family into characters from the Flintstones and pulled it off without a hitch. She shared group photos — one of which they had to crop in Chicago because she was afraid of Kanye’s ‘Dino’ costume!

Meet the new and improved Flintstone family! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West along with their four children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm (5 months) pulled off dressing as characters from the hit show for Halloween, as seen in new photos Kim shared on Twitter and Instagram [SEEN HERE]. Kim, 39, sported a near-identical Betty Rubble costume with a blue dress and black bob hairstyle, while Kanye, 42, concealed his identity under a full purple dinosaur suit as the family’s beloved pet, Dino.

The couple’s kids all portrayed characters from the Flintstones, with their eldest North and Saint, dressed as Wilma and Fred Flintstone. Saint swapped out his natural curly hair for a poker straight wig, and North respectively donned a red wig in an up do, just like Wilma’s character. Meanwhile, Chicago went as baby Pebbles, in a green dress with black spots and a red wig with a bone in it. And, last but certainly not least, baby Psalm looked adorable in his Bamm Bamm costume as Kim held him in family photos.

Kim managed to get many photos with Ye and the kids. However, she admitted that it wasn’t easy. “This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!”, Kim revealed in the caption of her post on Instagram. “LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet!” she explained, adding, “So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

The KKW Beauty founder took her kids to sister Kylie Jenner‘s home for a day of fun on Halloween. The billionaire cosmetics CEO hosted her family at her home, which she transformed into a pumpkin patch for daughter Stormi Webster and her cousins. Kim also stopped by big sis, Kourtney Kardashian‘s home, where she had (Kim’s favorite) a Beignet truck parked outside serving sweet treats.

After a day filled with costumes, and lots of sugar and photos, Kim slipped into a sparkly costume, which she has yet to reveal, for Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party! Not many details have been disclosed about the party, but Hailey Bieber and Gigi and Bella Hadid all shared social media videos from inside the party.

Before Kim slipped into her Flintstones attire, she showed off her fit figure in a sparkly two-piece bikini as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. She even recreated Elle’s famous law school entry video, where she said the character’s lines word for word, while dressed in multiple iconic looks from the film. PS. Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods, approved!