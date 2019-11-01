Kandi Burruss, 43, Rocks Sexy ‘Lion King’ Costume For Halloween — See Her Dressed As Scar

Kandi Burruss went all out for Halloween! The ‘RHOA’ star took inspiration from the ‘Lion King’ as she transformed into Scar from the hit film. Kandi, who rocked a sultry velvet bodysuit and fishnets, was nearly unrecognizable with her animalistic face makeup!

Kandi Burruss took fans back in time with her Halloween costume, which was an adult play off the hit 1994 Disney film, The Lion King. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, dressed as Scar, which is the hit classic’s antagonist in the film, and she made it all her own. Kandi shared multiple photos of her Halloween look on Instagram, including cute snaps of her with husband Todd Tucker and their three-year-old son, Ace.

“Here kitty kitty!”, she captioned a post on Instagram, which included a photo of her costume from the front and back. Kandi showed off her fit figure in a velvet, beige bodysuit with fur attached along with a tail attached and lion ears on her head. She rocked white fishnet stockings under her leather thigh high boots.

The mother of two took her lionesque makeup to the next level, having created an animal-like nose and pout to emulate the character — and, it looked so real! Her voluminous dark wig was down with big waves as seen in one shot where she posed with her hands in the air. The second photo of her backside showed off a portion of her toned thigh and booty.

(Photo credit: Kandi Burruss/Instagram)

In a closeup shot of her makeup, Kandi admitted that she “loved” how it turned out. She revealed that she sought inspiration from a New York City based woman who does cosplay. Kandi gushed over her glam squad on Instagram — Makeup by Lah and Derek Jae, who did her hair.