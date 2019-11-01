Kailyn Lowry Supports Jenelle Evans’ Split From David Eason But Says She’s The ‘Least Trustworthy’ Co-Star

Yes, Kailyn Lowry is ‘very proud’ that Jenelle Evans decided to part ways with David Eason. But she still wouldn’t entrust her ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star with her secrets, and explained why.

Kailyn Lowry’s opinion of Jenelle Evans, 27, hasn’t changed much, even after the Teen Mom 2 alum made a big move by filing for divorce from David Eason, 31, on Oct. 31. “I’m surprised that Jenelle is divorcing David and I’m very proud of her. From what I’ve dealt with David, I think this is the best option for her,” Kailyn said of Jenelle on the Nov. 1 episode of the Domenick Nati Show. But the nice sentiments ended there! When asked which of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars was the “least trustworthy,” Kailyn’s answer was Jenelle. The mother of three still hasn’t forgotten an incident that happened in 2016.

“[Jenelle] showed her true colors when she posted my phone number on Twitter,” Kailyn explained to celebrity publicist Domenick Nati. Despite her grudge, there was a Teen Mom 2 co-star whom Kailyn dreaded working with even more, surprisingly! “Farrah [Abraham] is my least favorite cast member. She does not treat people like human beings, she treats them like they’re below her,” Kailyn revealed, although Farrah left the show in March of 2018.

However, Kailyn and Farrah can relate on one thing — they’re both proud of Jenelle’s decision to leave David! “I congratulated Jenelle on this big step,” Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 31, the same day Jenelle revealed the news to her fans. “I know it’s not easy, but I’m proud of her for being a strong mom for herself and children. I wish her all the best.” Like Kailyn, Jenelle was also once Farrah’s nemesis!

In an Instagram post shared on Halloween, Jenelle revealed that she started the necessary divorce papers that same day, and that she and “the kids” had already moved off the North Carolina ranch she shared with David. Jenelle didn’t specify which children she was referring to, but she shares a daughter, Ensley, 2, with David. Jenelle’s five-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, had also been living on the ranch (Jenelle’s mom Barbara Evans has custody of Jenelle’s 10-year-old son Jace, whose dad is Andrew Lewis). Meanwhile, David has a 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, from a past relationship.

Jenelle and David tied the knot in Sept. 2017, but their home life took a drastic turn after David admitted to shooting and killing his now estranged wife’s bulldog, Nugget, in May of 2019. Child Protective Services reportedly took away their children that same month, and after the couple fought hard in court to regain custody of their kids, Ensley and Kaiser were finally ordered to be returned to Jenelle on July 3, according to TMZ. Despite all the backlash David faced throughout this chaotic time, Jenelle always defended her husband, although she lost a spot on Season 9 of Teen Mom 2.