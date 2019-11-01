Hannah Hart Spices Up Your Holidays With New Cookbook ‘My Drunk Kitchen Holidays’

Hannah Hart has us all set for the holiday season with her new cookbook ‘My Drunk Kitchen Holidays!’

Everyday is a holiday. Really, Google it! And Hannah Hart is celebrating Pride, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and all the days in between with her new cookbook (with some self-help sprinkled in). Titled My Drunk Kitchen Holidays, Hannah’s goal is to help make the holidays less stressful by taking away the pressure and burdens and “bring more joy into your life.” “It can be a tough and really lonely time, and that’s why I wanted to also make a holiday cookbook that’s all 12 months of the year!” Hannah revealed on the HollywoodLife.com podcast. “It’s also self-help guide to being like, ‘Here are ways I can serve my energy. Here are things I do throughout the year to take care of myself, so that by the time I get to January again, I haven’t spent every last drop.”

Hannah revealed the first essay of the book dives into the typical “dieting” New Years Resolution, which she calls “B.S.” “What B.S. it is to start the year with things about yourself that you want to change?” she asked. “Instead, the first essay starts with this other perspective of, when you reflect on the year, think about moments that made you really happy.” In addition to her commentary throughout the book, Hannah has also put in some recipes “from her brain box,” but she calls them “Suggestipes,” because you might have to look some things up yourself to make Hannah’s recipes in full.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, here are the basics of making a blanche. First, you make a crepe. You don’t know how to make a crepe? Go find out, then come back to me and we’ll keep going,; because that’s the first step,” she hysterically explained. However, Hannah did note that the recipes she published for the month of November are meant to be followed step by step! “The real recipes for November are what me and my fiancée Ella made when we hosted our first Thanksgiving for family,” she explained. “We crushed it!”

Stay tuned for Hannah’s HollywoodLife podcast episode coming out soon. Be sure to pick up a copy of her new book, My Drunk Kitchen Holidays, out now!