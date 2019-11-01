Gigi Hadid Paints Her Face Green For Hilarious ‘The Mask’ Costume At Kendall’s Halloween Party

See Pics
Gigi Hadid arrives with some model friends at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Beverly Hills dressed as Jim Carrey's character in The Mask.

Gigi Hadid slayed Halloween this year when she dressed up as ‘The Mask’ & painted her face bright green for Kendall Jenner’s costume birthday party in LA on Oct. 31.

Gigi Hadid, 24, always has the most amazingly creative Halloween costumes and this year her look may just be our favorite. The supermodel looked amazing when she dressed up as Jim Carey’s character from The Mask, for her BFF Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday party in LA on October 31. Everything about Gigi’s costume was perfect, as she took the look quite seriously and her hair, done by Laura Polko, as well as her makeup, done by artist Patrick Ta, was the best part. Gigi’s hair was slicked back into a long straight ponytail, while her entire face was painted a bright green, including her ears, eyebrows, and lips, which were decorated in darker green. Every nook and cranny was covered in the bright color – it was perfect. As for her eyes, Patrick added a feminine touch to her look with dark black, super long cat eyeliner on the top and bottom lids, topping them off with voluminous lashes.

Gigi rocked a bright yellow suit featuring high-waisted cropped flare jeans with a white button-down shirt tucked in and a matching yellow blazer on top. Around her neck was a black and white polka dot tie while a matching pocket square and suspenders completed her look. As for her other accessories, Gigi donned a yellow top hat, high white socks with black patent leather chunky platform oxfords and massive yellow tortoise hoops.

Aside from Gigi’s amazing costume, Kendall, who turns 24 on November 3, was the birthday girl and she opted for a fabulous costume as well. Kendall looked like a fairy princess in a shiny metallic gold feather mini dress. Her look was completed with sparkly gold wings and pointy ears, making her look like the most glamorous fairy we’ve ever seen.

Gigi Hadid looked amazing on Halloween when she painted her face bright green as she was dressed up as Jim Carey's character from 'The Mask,' for Kendall Jenner's 24th birthday party in LA on October 31.

From Gigi to Kendall – the celebrity costumes this year were absolutely amazing and you can see all of their Halloween looks when you click through the gallery above!