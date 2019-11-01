While examining Dog The Bounty Hunter’s lung scans, Dr. Oz is ‘alarmed’ by one result in the Nov. 4 episode of ‘The Dr. Oz Show.’ Even more answers are being provided about Dog’s ‘heart emergency’ that happened in Sept. 2019.

Dog The Bounty Hunter, 66, never left Beth Chapman’s side throughout his late wife’s battle with throat cancer, and now he’s experiencing his own health scare. On the Nov. 4 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, Dog will come face-to-face with a scary reality: there’s something inside his lungs that has killed others. Dr. Oz, 59, explains how that’s possible in a teaser clip for next Monday’s episode, and brings out an enlarged scan of the A&E Network star’s lungs on the stage. “So if you look at the lungs, you see something that really alarmed me and I was fearful of this,” Dr. Oz begins, immediately off to a scary start.

Launching into the science of his findings, Dr. Oz continues, “You see how this normal artery here has little white middle part? But this one has a little piece missing out of it. You notice it’s white on the outside but the middle is like an eclipse, real black. That’s a piece of blood clot, that is actually inside the arteries of your lungs. That’s called a pulmonary embolism.” Finally, Dr. Oz reveals what he was so “fearful” about: “The problem with these clots is when they block off the arteries, they don’t let any oxygen get to the lungs. There are plenty of folks who died from these emboli.” Watch the rest of the clip above to witness Dog’s reaction to this terrifying news.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been battling health problems in the wake of Beth’s death in June 2019. In addition to having trouble with eating, he was hospitalized for a mysterious “heart emergency” by September. Dr. Oz has been concerned about Dog’s well-being for awhile now, since he also took a trip to the bounty hunter’s home in Colorado for the Sept. 30 episode of his show. “I’m looking at you and telling you as a friend. You’re a ticking time bomb,” Dr. Oz admitted to Dog during the episode. He urged Dog to seek medical help, adding, “You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. And fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from a doctor, that means you’ve got to do your own doctoring.”

Although Dr. Oz points out Dog’s pulmonary embolism on next Monday’s episode, the bondsman was already aware of the diagnosis in September after his hospitalization. Dr. Oz gives a good picture of the condition on his television show, but HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY spoke with Dr. Tanya Dutta, Director of Echocardiography at Westchester Medical Center, who explained the blood cot even more. “A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that forms in the large veins, usually in the legs, although sometimes in the arms. Then, it breaks off and travels into the blood vessels of the lungs,” Dr. Dutta told us. “As the blood vessels become smaller, the clot eventually becomes lodged and obstructs blood flow. Once blood flow is obstructed, delivery of oxygen to the body decreases.”