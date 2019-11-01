Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Makeout While Dressed As Billy Idol & Perri Lister For Halloween

Hot couple alert! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson went all-out while dressed as Billy Idol and Perri Lister on Halloween, and they got into characters by sharing a passionate kiss in their dark looks.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Cody Simpson, 22, absolutely slayed Halloween 2019 by channeling Billy Idol and his ex, Perri Lister. Miley posted several photos and videos of the pair getting ready and posing in their finished costumes on Oct. 31. To get the look just right, Miley did Cody’s makeup before they put on their full get-ups, and she documented the process in a gallery of photos. At one point, Miley took a break from applying eyeliner on her man to give him a sexy smooch. In another video, they showed off their full looks and passionately made out while dancing on each other.

Cody was a full-on rocker, wearing a studded leather jacket with nothing underneath, aside from a series of necklaces. His hair was slicked back, and he also sported leather pants with a chain hanging down the back. Meanwhile, Miley was super sexy in her teeny-tiny, little black dress, which she paired with fishnet stockings and a black wig with bangs. She also added a studded leather jacket to match Cody’s look. In one of her many Instagram posts, Miley shared and image of the Billy and Perri look that she and Cody were imitating, and it’s definitely spot-on!

It’s been just about a month since Miley and Cody were first spotted kissing at the beginning of October, but they’ve basically been inseparable ever since. It’s been quite a whirlwind romance, as Miley just split from Liam Hemsworth during summer 2019, and ended a fling with Kaitlynn Carter just days before linking up with her longtime friend, Cody.

Meanwhile, Billy and Perri dated for about nine years during the 1980s. They have one son together, Willem, who was born in June 1988. The couple went their separate ways in 1989.