Cardi B Performs As A Hot Nun In A Latex Bodysuit At Las Vegas Halloween Party – See Pics

For the final act of Cardi B’s string of Halloween festivities, the rapper turned into a sexy sister to take the stage at KAOS Dome in Las Vegas on Oct. 31! The rapper performed hits like ‘Money,’ all while rocking a habit.

Cardi B, 27, closed out Halloween with a bang. To perform at the “Demon Dome” Halloween party at KAOS Dome, a Las Vegas night club, the rapper dressed as a nun…but you won’t find this outfit in the aisles of your local parish. Cardi sizzled in a black latex bodysuit with elbow-length gloves and thigh-high stiletto boots made of the same scandalous material, complete with fishnet tights, a white habit and giant rosary worn like a necklace.

The Mad Max-inspired party also served as the grand opening for the night club’s new dome, after KAOS closed its doors on Sept. 15. Thanks to this new renovation, Las Vegas party-goers can keep dancing year-round without worrying about the weather! Fellow rappers Flavor Flav and Flo Rida made it out to watch Cardi perform her hits like “Money” and “Bodak Yellow.”

For Cardi’s last Halloween performance, she opted for another sexy getup — a sexy nurse — to rap at the 2019 Powerhouse Concert, put forth by Power 105.1 in New York City on Oct. 26! The Hustlers star didn’t limit her Halloween fun to the stage, since she also went all out to transform into Poison Ivy. It was arguably her sexiest costume as well, with just a few leaf appliques covering her chest and nether region. Cardi took this NSFW factor a step further by bouncing her butt cheeks in her DC Comics costume, as seen in a steamy video she shared to Instagram on Oct. 31.

Cardi also made sure to dress up her one-year-old daughter, Kulture, for All Hallow’s Eve. In one of the most adorable transformations you’ll ever see, the tot turned into Disney’s Moana princess — Cardi even covered “How Far I’ll Go,” much to fans’ amusement, in a video that revealed Kulture’s costume.