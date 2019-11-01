Blac Chyna nailed her costume and pose for a Halloween post she shared to her Instagram, while attending Tyga’s elaborate Halloween party.

Blac Chyna, 31, looked spooky and sexy while posing for a photo in front of a huge display at Tyga‘s, 29, Halloween soiree at Yamashiro in Los Angeles. Chyna knelt down in front of a slew of candles, flowers and skulls on Oct. 29 before posting the snap to her Instagram on Halloween. “Happy Halloween,” she captioned the pic. Towering above the props was a giant sign that read, “Tyga’s Mamacita Of The Dead.” The haunting sight was absolutely stunning, and made for the perfect backdrop to Chyna’s pic.

Of course, Chyna definitely had the costume to match. The mother-of-two paid homage to Mexico’s annual Day of the Dead festival with a skull headdress and a revealing black velvet jumpsuit for the Halloween bash. The one piece totally accentuated Chyna figure, and her makeup made the costume even more spooky with one eye completely covered in black eyeshadow. She also donned long, sheer black gloves with rhinestones sewn on for an added pop.

But Chyna was getting into the Halloween spirit long before Tyga’s big bash. On Oct. 21, the reality TV star took her children, Dream Kardashian, 2, and King Cairo, 7, on a trip to the pumpkin patch! Dream was totally prepared for autumn, sporting an adorable denim vest. The trio hit up some of the best parts of the pumpkin patch, racing through the corn maze and even making a stop at the petting zoo! The outing marked Dream’s second time to the patch, as she had joined her aunt, Kylie Jenner, 22, and cousins Stormi Webster, 1, and True Thompson, 1, for their visit.

Chyna’s attendance at Tyga’s Halloween celebration comes years after the two split. The rapper broke off his engagement to Chyna in August 2014, two years after welcoming their son, King. Tyga famously went on to date Kylie, while Chyna also dated a member of the Kardashian clan, Rob Kardashian. Rob and Chyna welcomed their first child, Dream, in November 2016. While Tyga and Chyna haven’t exactly had the most amicable split, especially when Chyna accused Tyga of not paying child support in 2017, perhaps things are slowly turning a new leaf for the former couple. But one thing is for sure: Tyga’s party made for a great snap for Chyna to share with her fans and followers.